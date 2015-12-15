DOJ to review request to intervene in Tamir Rice case

The family of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy Cleveland police officers shot and killed in November 2014, wrote to the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, formally requesting the federal government intervene to investigate both the boy's death and local prosecutor Timothy McGinty's handling of the case.

The DOJ said "they will review the letter."

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jack Sammon, says it’s highly unlikely the feds will step in and intervene before the county investigation is complete.

For months, the Rice family has expressed concern about what they believe to be unfairness and bias in the grand jury process.

The family called for recusal of McGinty and appointment of an independent prosecutor in October.

"Everything the prosecutor has been doing are things the defense attorney for the police officers, if they were assigned to the case would be doing," said Rice family attorney Subodh Chandra.

The Rice family says they were willing to wait for McGinty and that they initially believed he wanted justice for Tamir.

Chandra says they no longer believe that.

"It's the conduct of somebody who is trying to hide and bury these charges," Chandra said.

McGinty released a letter to the community Tuesday.

"Given my experience in the criminal justice system, I simply will not walk away from any case because it is difficult, complex or controversial."

McGinty also refutes Chandra's statements that he is trying the case in public, saying he released reports and new evidence to promote better understanding.

