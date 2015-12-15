Tips to avoid holiday overeating

The Holiday party circuit is in full swing. You may have an office party to attend and a lot of us will get together with family or friends a handful of times over the next couple of weeks.

Temptation, however, is lurking at those parties in the form of piles of food, some of it not so healthy, that will be everywhere we turn as we celebrate the season. It is so easy to load up, again and again, so it’s best to have a plan to avoid a big weight gain.



Lisa Cimperman, a Clinical Dietitian at University Hospitals, says that plan should start with making sure you eat once and only once.

“I take a little bit of everything, maybe a little more of my favorite foods, but I stick to one plate and that's it,” Cimperman says.



So that means no grazing at the buffet table, you are better off fixing a plate, even if it’s loaded up and stop yourself then and there.

Cimperman suggests that you take your time and not rush through your meal.

“In general you need about 20 minutes for your stomach to signal your brain that it's full, but as we well know you can inhale a meal in 10 to 15 minutes,” Cimperman adds.



Obviously it will take a great deal of willpower to avoid overeating so Cimperman suggests you keep in mind you may not enjoy the rest of your party if you pack in too much.

“Just be aware of the fact that if you do overeat you're probably going to feel fairly uncomfortable after that meal,” Cimperman says.



Staying hydrated will help you feel full and don’t, Cimperman suggests, forget about your workout program during the Holidays.

