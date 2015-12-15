PHOTOS: Man robs Shaker Heights First Merit bank

Police say this is the man suspected of robbing the Lee Rd. bank. (Source: WOIO)

Police are looking for the man who robbed the First Merit bank in Shaker Heights Monday.

The robbery happened at 2:55 p.m. at 3305 Lee Rd. in Shaker Heights.

Surveillance cameras captured the robber standing in line and leaving the bank. He's described as a black man, approximately 5'10", 210 lbs, believed to be in his 50's, wearing a red sweatshirt/jacket and a dark colored baseball cap and eye glasses.

Police said the man referenced a gun, but never showed a weapon. He then fled in an unknown direction.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of this individual. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Shaker Heights Police at 216-491-1220.

