IN man arrested after Bath restaurant vandalized

An Indiana man was arrested after police say he vandalized the Hyde Park restaurant in Bath. (Source: Bath Police)

An Indiana man was arrested inside a restaurant after police say he vandalized the establishment late Monday night.

Bath Police say they arrested a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man without incident at the Hyde Park. Officers say the man caused extensive damage inside by breaking and destroying property.

The burglar was transported to a local hospital to be examined. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

After leaving the hospital, he was booked into the Summit County Jail.

