Trial date set for tanning nanny

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) -

A trial date has been set for the nanny accused of leaving two kids, ages 3 and 6,  in the car while she went tanning.

Hannah Loparich is charged with two counts child endangerment.

Her bench trial in Rocky River Municipal Court is scheduled to begin on January 19 at 10 a.m.

The 22-year-old nanny was inside Neon Beach tanning salon back in October when someone saw the kids in the car and called Rocky River Police. Officers were in the parking lot when Loparich walked out of the tanning salon.

Loparich, who was babysitting at the time, was arrested and the children were turned over to their mother.

She has pleaded not guilty.

