City's release of legal bills for Judge Angela Stokes reveals little

The Disciplinary Counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court has recommended that Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes be disciplined for what it calls abusive treatment of nearly everyone that comes into

New complaints surfaced Monday about Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes. They came from defendants in her courtroom who say they were treated rudely, weren't allowed to speak and forced to undergo unnecessary screenings.

Is Judge Angela Stokes fit for the bench? The Ohio Supreme Court is investigating and some of the evidence is caught on camera.

Count one of the complaints against Judge Stokes is that she abuses court resources.

Judge Stokes reply is a mix of admissions, denials and claims that she doesn't have enough information to answer some charges. Reporter Paul Orlousky examined the denials.

Judge Angela Stokes' courtroom actions have been under investigation by the Supreme Court's disciplinary arm for months now. She has now answered the allegations.

19 Action News has just confirmed Judge Stokes' courtroom conduct is currently under investigation by the disciplinary arm of the Ohio Supreme Court after hundreds of complaints to the court about her treatment of staff, defendants, attorneys and police officers.

The courtroom of Judge Angela Stokes is dark Monday. She had no docket scheduled and won't have any criminal cases for the foreseeable future after an unprecedented move by Presiding Judge Ronald Adrine.

The courtroom of Judge Angela Stokes was dark today and if the Disciplinary Counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court has it's way, it will stay that way. It has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to suspend her law license immediately.

After a long delay the City of Cleveland has finally given 19 Action News the dollar amount spent defending Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes from discipline. The number is staggering, $116,728.54. And that is just to date, The case is likely to go on months longer.

The Ohio Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the law license of Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes. It has also removed her from the bench until the case for a permanent license suspension is heard in the Spring.

Taxpayers are being forced to pay for suspended judge Angela Stokes' defense, and the cost keeps going up.

Opening statements in the disciplinary case against suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes painted far different pictures of her work on the bench.

A combative day in the disciplinary hearing before a panel that will make a recommendation as to whether or not Judge Angela Stokes should keep her law license. Questioning ranged from serious to silly.

For more than a year now reporter Paul Orlousky has investigated the astronomical costs the city of Cleveland is paying on behalf of Judge Angela Stokes in her fight to have her law license reinstated. Tuesday new hearings will begin, sure to cost tens of thousands more.

On Tuesday, a new round of hearings began to determine if Judge Angela Stokes should have her law license reinstated, after efforts to mediate a settlement failed. That means the case, along with expenses, will continue for months.

As we enter the ninth week of hearings into former Judge Angela Stokes effort to win her law license back dragged on this week, Cleveland 19 reported $900,000 has been spent by the city for Stokes lawyers. Not a dime of the money got City Council approval to be spent.

In June the city paid out $653,901.58. By September that number had swelled to $892,698.50. October's numbers are in and the bill is $950,660.89, well on its way to a million dollars. If you factor in money paid to defend two other judges, who Judge Stokes sued, the bill is over the million dollar mark.

At a hearing at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus on Thursday, Judge Angela Stokes agreed to retire and never run for the bench again. It was the beginning of the end for a case that cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

We have been trying to get detailed billings from the city of Cleveland to determine how more than $1 million of your tax dollars have been spent on the Angela Stokes case. While we got the numbers, the documents still keep you from learning very much.

After being ignored following repeated requests for detailed billings by the law firm representing the former judge, reporter Paul Orlousky camped out at the law department hoping to ask director Barbara Langhenry about it.

"I just spoke to the director. She said they have gathered the bills and they are preparing to release it and you will have it today," said an aide.

The city delivered on that promise, but what it delivered is disappointing.

A heavily redacted bill from Zukerman, Daiker, and Lear for the period of June 10 through Oct. 22 is for $100,482.50. But that was known before by doing simple math and subtracting Zukerman's current total of more than $701,000 from the previous billing.

What is troubling is that every description of every service is blacked out. All that shows are the hours billed at $250 an hour for attorney Zukerman and $175 an hour for other attorneys.

There is no way to analyze what is being paid for.

It raises the question, does the city even know what services it is buying?

The disclaimer about the redactions is contained on Zukerman's letterhead on the bill. But we are told the redactions were done by the law department, so it knows what it is paying for; you never will.

