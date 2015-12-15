What's the chance of a white Christmas in NE Ohio?

"I'm dreaming of a white Christmas" may not be the popular song this holiday season with all the above-normal temperatures we have been experiencing.

And you don't seem to mind: 81 percent of you love this weather and are glad the snow is staying away, according to our online poll.

So what is the chance of getting a White Christmas in northeast Ohio?

According to the National Weather Service, in the last 30 years you are more likely to have snow on the ground on Dec. 25 in Mansfield than any other northeast Ohio city. There has been snow on three out of every eight Christmases.

Cleveland is next with snow one out of every three years, followed by Akron and Youngstown with snow once in every four Christmases.

Cleveland 19 forecaster Beth McLeod said the last two Christmases were snowy and bitter cold, so we are due for a break.

Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said next week looks like Monday and Wednesday will both be fairly wet. "Christmas Eve afternoon and Christmas Day are now looking dry. Temperatures will be relatively mild. The overall pattern through the next 14 days will be for above-average temperatures. Right now, I’d bet on 50s for Christmas, but this is just an early guess and the longer-term forecast is subject to change since we’re so far out in time."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.