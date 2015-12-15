Escaped CLE prisoner surrenders to police - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Escaped CLE prisoner surrenders to police

Ferdinand Torres Vargas has surrendered to authorities. (Source: Cleveland Police) Ferdinand Torres Vargas has surrendered to authorities. (Source: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police say a prisoner who escaped from court holding on Friday has turned himself in.

Ferdinand “Ferninand” Torres Vargas, 27, was in the custody of corrections officers at the time of escape.

Police say he was in court on warrants, including one for domestic violence.

According to police, Vargas turned himself in to the Second District on Monday afternoon.

