2 Jackson Township teens missing since Dec. 5

Police say Adam and Dylan Paris left home without permission and have been missing ever since. (Source: Jackson Township Police)

Jackson Township Police need your help finding two teens who have been missing for 10 days.

According to police, Adam and Dylan Paris left home without permission on Dec. 5.

Adam is described as 14 years old, 5'3" tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

Dylan is described as 16 years old, 5'7" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts can call Det. Josh Escola at the Jackson Township Police Department at (330) 830-6264.

