Nominate family in need to receive rocking horse from Santa

Rockers will be donated to a family in need. (Source: WOIO)

Scott Snyder and his wife want to pay it forward, after the community stepped in to help following a devastating roof collapse. (Source: WOIO)

Hero's Rock, a nonprofit organization in Mantua, makes personalized rockers for the children of fallen heroes. They are looking for a family in need to give a rocker to this Christmas.

Scott Snyder and his wife, Trish, say they want to pay it forward, after a roof collapse nearly brought their work to a halt back in March.

Snyder says his heart sank after seeing the damage. A rocking horse the couple was making for fallen Akron Police Officer Justin Winebrenner was still inside the building when the roof came tumbling down.

Snyder says he thought he'd never be able to make rocking horses again.

Then, within 15 minutes of a news station airing the story about the workshop's roof collapse, he started to receive calls from people who wanted to help him rebuild.

"We couldn't have done it without so many people -- most we didn't even know -- that just wanted to help, wanted to do something nice," said Snyder with tears in his eyes.

In honor of those who donated their time, services and money to rebuild his workshop, the Snyders will be giving away one of their custom-made rocking horses for Christmas.

"We're looking for a family that, whether it be medical or financial, or just needs some Christmas cheer, we want to hear their story. And then on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus is going to deliver them a rocker," Snyder explained.

You can nominate someone on the Hero's Rock Facebook Page by sending a message.

