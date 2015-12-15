Money shortage shuts down 'CLE Rocks NYE' party

The third annual Cleveland Rocks New Year's Eve event has been canceled due to a funding shortage.

The party, which has been held outdoors the past two years, was slated to be held inside the Cleveland Public Auditorium on Dec. 31, with Drew Carey returning as host.

In an open letter to the city, event founder Alonzo Mitchell III apologized for the cancellation, saying it comes down to math.

"With the coming convention and other special projects vying for funds from a finite pool of resources, we were unable to secure the corporate and other donor support to host a NYE event that would be on par with past productions and up to the level of excellence that Cleveland deserves," Mitchell wrote.

Australian model, actress, DJ and recording artist Ruby Rose was scheduled to appear, along with musical guests Duelle, Wesley Bright and Malcupnext.

Mitchell says all online ticket buyers will receive an email message by Wednesday morning with refund instructions.

Money will be released to all buyers Wednesday and will be credited to their individual bank accounts in three to five business days.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.