Ohio 7th-grader facing charges for threatening Muslim boy

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader is facing criminal charges for threatening to kill a Muslim schoolmate he labeled a "son of ISIS."

School officials in the Vandalia-Butler district in suburban Dayton said in a statement that the seventh-grader also may face expulsion for threatening the sixth-grade Muslim boy last week.

The Dayton Daily News reports an expulsion hearing will be held later.

According to the district, another student at Morton Middle School overheard a threat of physical harm and reported it.

A police report says the seventh-grader called the other child a terrorist and "son of ISIS" because he is Muslim. ISIS is the Islamic State terrorist group.

The report said the seventh-grader wrote an apology letter to the younger boy.

