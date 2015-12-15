Prosecutor's public letter addresses use of deadly force

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty released a letter to the public Tuesday afternoon addressing the use of deadly force (UDF) and how his office handles cases involving UDF.

Though his letter does not cite any specific cases involving use of deadly force, McGinty has come under fire by local activists in the wake of the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann.

Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback are the focus of a current grand jury investigation.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.