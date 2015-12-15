Big Fun feeling 'The Force' ahead of new Star Wars movie

Carl Taliaferro says he's never seen a run on toys like this (Source: WOIO)

With the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens this week, fans of the franchise are fighting to get their hands on toys from "a long time ago."

Some of those rare Star Wars toys could mean big bucks.

Carl Taliaferro works at Big Fun in Cleveland Heights and says he's never seen a run like this. He's just happy they've got the goods.

"We are just getting inundated with people who want to sell me their old stuff or buy all the old stuff they can get their hands on," Carl says.

The new movie has sparked an interest in vintage Star Wars stuff.

"We've been selling out of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, C3PO, R2D2, all the main characters from the first three are just flying off the shelves," Carl says.

Big Fun has been around for more than 25 years and its team has been through this before.

They say nostalgia plays a big part in the demand and people just want to get their hands on things they loved as children.

"Lucas had the right idea, it was a classic story of good versus evil, romance, we're gonna go back to the days of our grandfathers," Carl says.

But he says, not everything is a collectible, only the originals from the first three Star War movies in the late 70s and early 80s.

Some of the toys are going for thousands of dollars online.

"Just for a little plastic toy you spent $1.99 on, as long as you kept it all these years and it's in good shape with no creases in the card, no crushed bubble, no yellowing, it could be worth a small fortune," he said.

Loren Segal was browsing for other things when she felt "The Force."

"Star Wars was such a big thing when I was growing up, everybody loved Star Wars and it seemed like they kept watching it, they had their kids watch it and now they're just so excited the new is coming out so I know everyone is waiting to go see this movie," Loren says.

Big Fun will only purchase collectibles that are in pristine condition so nothing can be broken, faded or chipped.

That means if you're looking to get your hands on some of these things, you could have something very valuable.

