Rangers involved in deadly shooting identified

The man accused of shooting a Cleveland Metroparks ranger before being shot himself, has been identified as 33-year-old Derek Stokes of Parma.

Suspect in shooting of CLE Metroparks ranger has been identified

Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Chelsea McLellan was shot in the vest December 7 (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Metroparks rangers involved in a deadly shooting have been identified.

Metroparks authorities say 27-year-old Chelsea McLellan was bringing Derek Stokes in to the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland on a felony drug charge, when Stokes shot McLellan in the vest.

Fellow ranger, 24-year-old Kyle Schultz returned fire, killing Stokes.

McLellan has been with the Cleveland Metroparks for 38 months, Schults for 17 months.

After the incident, authorities confirmed that McLellan and Schultz followed proper procedure, patted the suspect down and handcuffed him behind his back.

It remains unclear how and where Stokes got a gun.

The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team is now handling the investigation.

The rangers are on routine administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

