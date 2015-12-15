Secret Santa pays off $105K for Walmart layaway customers

The Monroe family was one of many touched by the Secret Santa (Source: WOIO)

Christmas came early for layaway customers at two Cleveland-area Walmart stores.

An anonymous donor walked into the store at Steelyard Commons Tuesday morning, inquiring about the balance of the store's layaway customers.

The donor wrote a check for nearly $69,000, paying off the balances for a number of customers.

"I thought somebody was playing me, I thought it was a scam. I'm like, let me call up here and I asked to speak to one of the managers, and they said 'no it's not a scam, it's for real'," one surprised shopper said.

The same thing happened at the store in Lorain where the donor paid off nearly $36,000.

Everyone Cleveland 19 spoke with was extremely excited and grateful for the holiday surprise.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.