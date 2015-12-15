Apartment building hopes you will sublet for the RNC

The new Flats at East Bank Apartments are part of the changing landscape in the revitalized area of Cleveland along the Cuyahoga River.

"It's true live, work, and play so there's always something going on, from restaurants to entertainment events. This is the place to be right now," says Heidi Yanok.

It's also the place where apartment management wants visitors to stay temporarily during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

They've come up with an incentive to get future residents to sign a lease by offering an all-expenses paid vacation up to $5,000.

The hook: renters would take that vacation during the RNC, from July 18-21, and offer their apartments to out-of-town guests.

It's not clear how much a sublet will go for, but other apartments and homes in the area are already getting lots of interest, and could cost anywhere from $4,000 to $40,000 for the week.

The RNC is a big boost to Cleveland's economy and will help keep CLE on the national stage.

"This is the revitalization of the Flats East Bank and Cleveland rising and we want to be part of it, and the RNC coming is a part of that so we want them to come visit us and check it out," Yanok says.

In order to make things less complicated, the Flats East Bank apartment management says they will handle all the details and paperwork.

You just have to sign on the dotted line.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.