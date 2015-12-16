LeBron pays tribute to Special Olympian during Celtics game

LeBron James took a little time Tuesday night to recognize a fellow athlete during the Cavs win in Boston.

After hearing, during a break, that the young boy received MVP honors at a Special Olympics event -- LeBron ran over to the guy and tried to shake his hand.

As you can see from the video the boy was so shocked he forgot to extend his own hand!

After the game LeBron went back to the basketball fan and gave him his shoes he had just worn in the 89-77 win over the Celtics.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.