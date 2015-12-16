Bedford jail escapee remains on the loose

Bedford police are looking for a man who slipped away after appearing in court.

Police say Bradley Fredericks escaped from the Bedford Jail around 2:30 p.m. He was able to get out through a faulty door.

Fredericks had been taken to jail following his arraignment on theft and possession of criminal tools charges. The Cleveland man was being held on a $500 bond.

An escape warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on Fredericks' whereabouts can contact the Bedford Police at 440-232-1234 or the detective bureau at 440-232-3408.

