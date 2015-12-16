Utility customers targeted this holiday season

As families make last minute preparations for the holidays, "The Grinch" disguised as telephone scammer is seeking to spoil the season.

According to Cleveland Public Power, thieves are once again preying on utility customers to make a quick buck.

This week, a commercial business customer was contacted and threatened with disconnection of their electric service by CPP's competitor if they did not go to a local grocery store in Cleveland Heights and purchase a pre-paid card, and then call a toll-free number and make a payment to the Disconnection Department.

Fortunately the customers suspected something was amiss and contacted CPP's Customer Service Center and reported the incident.

The Department of Public Utility Police Department has been and will continue to look into these calls, and Cleveland Public Power is urging its customers to disregard these calls. Any suspicious activity like this should be reported to the Public Utilities Police at (216) 443-2426.

