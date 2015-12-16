Recipe: Fromage Rouge (aka Wine & Cheese Ball)

Flatbread 5 c. AP Flour2 c. Wheat Flour2 T Salt1 T Yeast3 c. Warm Water½ c. YogurtPurchasing and PrepMix the water and the yeast with a whisk until foamy and combined...

Fromage Rouge (aka Wine & Cheese Ball)

½ cup 10yr port wine

¼ cup butter, at room temperature

8oz 2yr aged cheddar cheese, grated

8oz 3yr aged cheddar cheese, grated

8oz cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup black walnuts, chopped

Purchasing and Prep

In food processor add cream and pulse until smooth.

Add cheddar cheese and butter and pulse a little bit at a time until incorporated with cream cheese. Stopping to scrape sides occasionally.

Gradually add port wine while and process until a smooth pink consistency.

Refrigerate for 2 hours until chill and roll into a ball.

Once formed into a ball, cover with chopped walnuts until no more will stick.

Serve with crackers or lavash.

This recipe is the property of Chef Jonathon Sawyer