5 indicted for Tremont carjackings, armed robberies - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

5 indicted for Tremont carjackings, armed robberies

Kenneth Jackson (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office) Kenneth Jackson (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office)
Tervon'tae Taylor (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office) Tervon'tae Taylor (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office)
D'wan Dillard (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office) D'wan Dillard (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office)
2014 booking photo of Antowine Palmer (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office) 2014 booking photo of Antowine Palmer (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
Calvin Rembert (Source: Cleveland Police Department) Calvin Rembert (Source: Cleveland Police Department)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 28-count federal indictment was unsealed on Wednesday, charging five men with crimes related to a series of carjackings in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, according to Steven Dettelbach, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, and Stephen Anthony, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Cleveland office.

The following were indicted:

-Kenneth Jackson Jr., 19, of Cleveland

-Tervon’tae Taylor, 22, of Cleveland Heights

-D’wan Dillard Jr., 19, of Cleveland

-Antowine Palmer, 23, of Cleveland

-Calvin Rembert, 22, of Cleveland

The charges include carjacking and multiple counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Palmer is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Conduct alleged in the indictment includes six different armed robberies that took place in July and August of this year.

“Those who use guns to terrorize our community must be held accountable,” Dettelbach said. “These charges entail violent actions, including using firearms to take what they wanted from people. The FBI and Cleveland police did an outstanding job finding and arresting this crew.”

“Those indicted terrorized victims and the city with their dangerous, gun-wielding car thefts,” Anthony said. “The Violent Crime Task Force and our local partners are committed to aggressively investigate predators who choose to engage in heinous acts of violence against our citizens.”  

This case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Kelly Galvin and Kevin Filiatraut, following an investigation by the FBI and Cleveland Division of Police.

If convicted, the defendants’ sentences will be determined by the court after a review of the federal sentencing guidelines and factors unique to the case, including prior criminal records (if any), their role in the offense, as well as the characteristics of the violation.

An indictment is only a charge, it is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial, in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly