5 indicted for Tremont carjackings, armed robberies

Cleveland Police are investigating two violent aggravated robberies that happened in the Tremont neighborhood over the weekend. No arrests have been made.

Cleveland Police are investigating two violent aggravated robberies that happened in the Tremont neighborhood over the weekend. No arrests have been made.

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police, arrested Antowine Palmer and Maurice Stewart.

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police, arrested Antowine Palmer and Maurice Stewart.

Two popular neighborhoods in Cleveland are on edge after a string of carjackings and robberies, even as police stepped up patrols.

Two popular neighborhoods in Cleveland are on edge after a string of carjackings and robberies, even as police stepped up patrols.

Two of the five men indicted in a string of carjackings in Tremont were arraigned in court Thursday.Kenneth Jackson, 18, and Tervon'tae Taylor, 22, both pled not guilty. Each received a bond of $250,000.

Two of the five men indicted in a string of carjackings in Tremont were arraigned in court Thursday.Kenneth Jackson, 18, and Tervon'tae Taylor, 22, both pled not guilty. Each received a bond of $250,000.

2 of 5 men charged in string of Tremont carjackings appear in court

2 of 5 men charged in string of Tremont carjackings appear in court

Three of the five suspects accused in the recent Tremont carjackings appeared in court on Friday.

Three of the five suspects accused in the recent Tremont carjackings appeared in court on Friday.

3 of 5 men charged in string of Tremont carjackings appear in court

3 of 5 men charged in string of Tremont carjackings appear in court

A 28-count federal indictment was unsealed on Wednesday, charging five men with crimes related to a series of carjackings in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, according to Steven Dettelbach, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, and Stephen Anthony, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Cleveland office.

The following were indicted:

-Kenneth Jackson Jr., 19, of Cleveland

-Tervon’tae Taylor, 22, of Cleveland Heights

-D’wan Dillard Jr., 19, of Cleveland

-Antowine Palmer, 23, of Cleveland

-Calvin Rembert, 22, of Cleveland

The charges include carjacking and multiple counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Palmer is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Conduct alleged in the indictment includes six different armed robberies that took place in July and August of this year.

“Those who use guns to terrorize our community must be held accountable,” Dettelbach said. “These charges entail violent actions, including using firearms to take what they wanted from people. The FBI and Cleveland police did an outstanding job finding and arresting this crew.”

“Those indicted terrorized victims and the city with their dangerous, gun-wielding car thefts,” Anthony said. “The Violent Crime Task Force and our local partners are committed to aggressively investigate predators who choose to engage in heinous acts of violence against our citizens.”

This case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Kelly Galvin and Kevin Filiatraut, following an investigation by the FBI and Cleveland Division of Police.

If convicted, the defendants’ sentences will be determined by the court after a review of the federal sentencing guidelines and factors unique to the case, including prior criminal records (if any), their role in the offense, as well as the characteristics of the violation.

An indictment is only a charge, it is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial, in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.