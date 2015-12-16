Last of Chuck E. Cheese brawlers sentenced

Two men accused in a birthday party brawl at the Parmatown Chuck E. Cheese are scheduled to go on trial Tuesday.

Trial continues for 2 men in birthday party brawl at Chuck E. Cheese

One of the men on trial for a birthday party brawl at the Parmatown Chuck E. Cheese was convicted by a jury Wednesday, while his co-defendent was acquitted.

Parma Police have arrested three people in connection with the March 9 attack of several employees at Chuck E. Cheese in Parma. Two appeared in court Tuesday after turning themselves in. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for a man in California.

A Cleveland man convicted of assault at the Parma Chuck E. Cheese was sentenced on Wednesday.

Jermele Barkley, 36, is the last of several people to be punished for his part in a birthday party brawl from March 8.

Barkley was sentenced to two years in prison.

The attack started when a woman at the party complained to store employees about a broken photo booth machine. After a manager told her she would have to wait, a couple of men attending the party followed the manager into the kitchen area, threatened to kill him and attacked him. The manager was beaten and struck in the head. When other employees intervened to help their manager, they were attacked, as well.

Six employees were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.

Albert Brown, 42, of Maple Heights was found not guilty of felonious assault, aggravated riot and inciting violence.

Chakara Watts, 21, Jahmeel Green Jr., 23, and Jahmeel Green Sr., 44, all pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and received sentences ranging from probation to court costs.

The juvenile courts handled the case of the minor involved.

