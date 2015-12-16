Recipe: Greenhouse Tavern Flatbread

Flatbread

5 c. AP Flour

2 c. Wheat Flour

2 T Salt

1 T Yeast

3 c. Warm Water

½ c. Yogurt

Purchasing and Prep

Mix the water and the yeast with a whisk until foamy and combined. Place all the dry ingredients in the Hobart with the dough hook attachment and start mixing on one.

Add the yeast and water mixture and mix until a shaggy ball of dough forms, then add the yogurt and mix on 2 for 8 minutes.

Allow the dough to rise in a cover bowl for one half hour, remove and portion into 2.5 oz balls and place onto a well floured sheet tray. Let rise for 45 min to and hour.

Roll out the dough on a well-floured surface turning the dough as you go making sure that it remains round. Grill on both sides lightly until the dough receives a little color, store on a sheet tray until ready to serve.

This recipe is the property of Chef Jonathon Sawyer