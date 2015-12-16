1 WV homicide fugitive captured in Cleveland, 1 still at large

One fugitive was captured, but officials believe the other is also hiding in Cleveland. (Source: Google Maps)

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Dallas Acoff, who was wanted in connection to an October homicide in Wheeling, WV.

It is alleged that Acoff got into an argument outside the American Legion Bar, and pulled out a handgun, firing several fatal shots at his victim.

The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force adopted the case from Wheeling Police on Oct. 10. During the investigation, it was discovered that Acoff fled to the Cleveland area. The MSFTF immediately reached out to the NOVFTF for assistance, working on the investigation for several weeks.

Acoff and his alleged accomplice, Rocco Pandoli, were profiled as Fugitives of the Week in local media on Nov. 30, which provided task force members with several tips on their whereabouts.

During the investigation, task force officers developed information that Acoff was hiding in an apartment complex near the 14000 block of Lakeshore Blvd. in Cleveland. Task force members set up surveillance around the apartment.

After several hours, task force members saw a vehicle enter the complex that belonged to Acoff’s sister. Shortly after the vehicle parked, officers saw a man fitting the description of Acoff exit the building and get into the vehicle.

Task force officers positively identified Acoff in the passenger seat and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 140th Street and Eaglesmere Avenue. Officials found a loaded handgun and a small amount of suspected crack cocaine during a search. Acoff was taken into custody and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where he will await extradition back to West Virginia.

Pandoli remains at large, but is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

“We are happy to help our partners from West Virginia to get this dangerous fugitive off the streets. There is still one more fugitive related to this terrible crime hiding somewhere in Cleveland and we will not stop until the second criminal is captured,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information on Rocco Pandoli's whereabouts can contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. You can also submit a tip online. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

