Where Are They Now? County corruption officials in & out of prison

Frank Russo was one of the top officials investigated. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Dept.)

The county corruption investigation dominated Cleveland headlines for much of four years. It resulted in voters completely changing the form of county government. Here's a scorecard of where the people responsible are now.

It was one of the darkest days in Cuyahoga County history. On Oct. 15, 2008, FBI agents fanned out at several locations, seizing box after box of

records, computer hard drives and more. Over the next three years, 60 people were convicted of corruption-related charges. Today, some remain in prison, while many more have served their time and are free.

Jimmy Dimora won't be released from prison until 2036. His partner in crime, Frank Russo, won't be released until 2023.

One of the big players in the many schemes was Ferris Kleem, who lavished Dimora with elaborate gambling trips. He was caught piling chips onto

Dimora's stack in Las Vegas, as they played blackjack. He was also videotaped lining up a hooker for Dimora and writing down the woman's phone number. Kleem got out of federal prison on Dec. 16, 2015.

It may surprise you to learn that many of the lesser players, people whose names became familiar during the investigation, are either out already or getting out soon.

Attorneys Timothy Armstrong and Bruce Zaccagnini are free. Their partner, William Mitchell, will remain in prison until 2018.

Former Judge Bridget McCafferty is out, and former Judge Steven Terry is getting out soon.

Vince Russo, Ron Romanini, William Neiheiser, Robert Rybak, Anthony Sinagra, Nilesh Patel and Samir Mohammad are all out of prison.

MetroHealth schemers, Thomas Greco and his boss John Carroll, are in prison until 2019.

Dan Gallagher gets out in January 2016.

Dimora's driver and Las Vegas pal, Michael Gabor, is locked up until 2020.

Sandy Klimkowski is at the halfway house, to be released soon.

Then there are the bigger players. Anthony Calabrese III is in Elkton federal prison until 2021. Steve Pumper is in Morgantown federal prison until 2021.

J. Kevin Kelley, the glue that held things together, has another three years or so.

In a trade at the start of the investigation, Dimora angrily said, "I didn't do anything any other politician didn't do."

The whole affair makes you think he was right.

