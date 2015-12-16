Cavaliers guard Irving says he's not ready for return

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving says he's not quite ready to make his season debut.

Irving has missed Cleveland's first 23 games as he continues to recover from a broken kneecap sustained during Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season. Irving said on Twitter that a report that he was set to return on Thursday night against Oklahoma City was incorrect and "when I do come back you'll hear it directly from me."

Cavs coach David Blatt said Tuesday in Boston that the team will continue to "err on the side of caution" with Irving, who has progressed to full-contact practices.

After hosting the Thunder, the Cavs will play Philadelphia on Sunday.

Cavs guard Iman Shumpert, who recently returned from wrist surgery, left Tuesday's win with a groin injury. His status for Thursday is not yet known.

