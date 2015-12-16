Inmate indicted after allegedly threatening judge

Tents are coming down and crews are filling the holes they dug back up officially ending the search for missing teen Amanda Berry's remains.

Search for missing teen's body is over, nothing found

The search for Amanda Berry turned up nothing despite a huge commitment of police resources, so who will pay? We've learned it is unlikely the tipster will face charges for making a false report. He's already doing 26 years for killing a man.

Years of searching for Amanda Berry bring investigators to a small spot on Cleveland's near west side.

What's next in the search for missing teen, Amanda Berry

Investigators have now determined a tipster made up a story that led to the massive search for Amanda's body on the city's west side last week.

19 Action News is uncovering new information in the search for Amanda Berry - a Cleveland teen missing since 2003.

Prison inmate Robert Wolford was indicted on charges relating to his claim to have information about Amanda Berry, who was 16 when she went missing in 2003.

Prison inmate Robert Wolford plead guilty Tuesday in connection with lying about whereabouts of Amanda Berry.

Prison inmate Robert Wolford plead guilty Tuesday in connection with lying about whereabouts of Amanda Berry. Wolford claimed he had information about Berry, who was 16 when she went missing in 2003.

An inmate has been indicted for allegedly threatening a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Lucasville inmate Robert Wolford is charged with intimidation, retaliation and aggravated menacing.

Wolford is accused of threatening to have Judge Joan Synenberg killed if she didn't have his sentence reduced.

Synenberg was the presiding judge in a case in which Wolford was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, after a homeless man was killed during a drug deal in 2007. Court documents show Wolford, his attorney and the prosecution all agreed to the sentence.

In 2012, Wolford said he killed Amanda Berry and buried her body in a vacant lot on the city's near west side. He was later indicted on charges of obstructing justice, making false alarms and falsification, after his tip proved fake.

Wolford's arraignment is set for Dec. 30.

