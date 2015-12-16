Inmate indicted after allegedly threatening judge - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Inmate indicted after allegedly threatening judge

An inmate has been indicted for allegedly threatening a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Lucasville inmate Robert Wolford is charged with intimidation, retaliation and aggravated menacing.

Wolford is accused of threatening to have Judge Joan Synenberg killed if she didn't have his sentence reduced. 

Synenberg was the presiding judge in a case in which Wolford was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, after a homeless man was killed during a drug deal in 2007. Court documents show Wolford, his attorney and the prosecution all agreed to the sentence.

In 2012, Wolford said he killed Amanda Berry and buried her body in a vacant lot on the city's near west side. He was later indicted on charges of obstructing justice, making false alarms and falsification, after his tip proved fake. 

Wolford's arraignment is set for Dec. 30.

