Daycare worker indicted after toddler's attack caught on video

A Cleveland daycare worker was just indicted after a disturbing attack on a 2-year-old boy was caught on video.

Melissa Tate worked at the Cedar Early Learning Center on Cedar Avenue in Cleveland. She faces an endangering children charge after accusations surfaced.

Back in October, the 49-year-old employee was seen on the daycare's surveillance video manhandling and hitting the toddler nearly two dozen times with a wooden back scratcher. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

Tate was fired from the center after the abuse was reported to Cleveland Police.

The administrator of the daycare says she still has the surveillance tape, but was not willing to share it. The owner says she was done with the situation and didn't want to talk about it anymore.

Cleveland 19 News reporter Denise Zarrella went looking for Tate at her home address, but no one answered the door.

Aside from some traffic violations, Tate has never had a run-in with police in the past.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 30.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.