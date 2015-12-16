AP source: Indians, Napoli agree to $7M, 1-year contract

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Indians have an agreement with free agent first baseman Mike Napoli on a $7 million, one-year contract.

Napoli's deal includes $3 million in performance bonuses, the person told the Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Napoli must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized.

The Indians have long sought a right-handed power hitter and Napoli might be able to fill that void. The 34-year-old has it 204 career homers. He can play first base, catch in a pinch and the Indians can use him as a designated hitter along with Carlos Santana.

Last season, Napoli hit .224 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs with Boston and Texas. After being traded to the Rangers, he batted .295 with five homers in 35 games.

