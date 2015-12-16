What kids can do in NE Ohio during winter break

By Nick Novak, BEAT Reporter, contributing to Cleveland19.com

(Nick Novak, a sixth-grader at Edwards Middle School, is one of over 40 student "backpack journalists" (grades 6-12) in the BEAT Video Program)

If you need something to do during winter break, here are some ideas to keep you occupied during that time at home:

Sky Zone is an indoor trampoline park which can keep you active during break. There are seven locations in Ohio including Boston Heights, Highland Heights and Westlake. The cost for normal jumping per person is $11 for 30 minutes and $15 for one hour.

SkyFitness is $12 a class, and your first class is half off. Jumpapalooza is $20 for 2 hours. Jumpapalooza has access to everything at Sky Zone on Wednesday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Another thing to do is go to Dave & Buster’s. Dave & Buster’s is a place where you can play games, earn tickets, redeem for prizes and get lunch or dinner. They open at 11:30 a.m., and Sunday-Thursday, they close at 11 p.m., but on Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 1 a.m..

Amazone, located at 2789 Medina Rd, in Medina, has an indoor playground, a laser tag arena and an arcade.

Laser Quest is a great place to go if you enjoy laser tagging. It has multi-level fog-filled arenas with places for sniping other players. You get to play in the arenas for 15 minutes per game.

For a little less action, another great place to go is the Painted Penguin. At the Painted Penguin, there are over 3,000 pieces to choose from to paint and decorate. There is a Painted Penguin located at Southpark Mall in Strongsville.

Also at Southpark Mall is the Cinemark. It has many theaters itself, many movies, and a large selection of snacks at the concession stands. An upcoming film, Star Wars VII The Force Awakens, opens on Friday, Dec. 18 and has a lot of excitement surrounding it.

And if the weather turns colder and we get snow, some of the most popular winter activities are sledding, skiing/snowboarding, tobogganing, and ice skating. Some popular places for sledding are the Hinckley Hill, located at the corner of West 130th Street and Route 82, and for someone seeking a bigger thrill, you can go to the hill in the Hinckley Reservation. And someone seeking speed can visit the Chalet in the Cleveland Metroparks for a toboggan chute. A place to go skiing, snowboarding, or tubing, is Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort.

