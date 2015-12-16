10-year-old boy gets wish, personal library

Emmanuel Walker suffers seizures several times a week, but now his time indoors will be more fun. (Source: WOIO)

Christmas came early for a 10-year-old Cleveland boy with epilepsy.

Emmanuel Walker suffers seizures several times a week. But thanks to The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Levin Furniture, his time spent indoors will be a lot more fun.

Make-A-Wish arranged for a design team from Levin to swoop in and grant Emmanuel's wish for a bedroom makeover. But this is not just any makeover, it's a Ninja Turtle theme, complete with a bookshelf bed, dresser, and a separate shelf unit loaded with brand new books.

Emmanuel’s mother, Roseshanda Walker, says this is going to be the best Christmas she’s had in her life.

Walker says Emmanuel would average about four seizures a week, but since he’s been on a new medication, that's been reduced to two per week. The seizures can be debilitating, and as a result, Emmanuel spends a lot of time in his room.

Reading is one of his favorite things to do.

"He loves books. He loves to read," said Walker.

Because of the new personal library at home, Emmanuel will be able to spend hours indoors entertained.

Emmanuel’s father, Willy Walker, says the family is still getting over the loss of the kids’ grandmother last month. But now that they’ve received such a special gift from Make-A-Wish, along with a Christmas tree and presents for the kids from Levin, the Walker family holiday will be much brighter.

"I'm excited and happy to see the kids excited, because I wasn't able to do it. This is too much, really overwhelming for me. I really appreciate it," he said.

If you would like to help the charity make wishes come true, click here.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.