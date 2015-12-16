Manziel on Seattle: We're not holding anything back

The Cleveland Browns snapped their seven game losing streak on Sunday when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-10.

Manziel and the Browns will now travel to the two loudest stadiums in the NFL, CenturyLink Field and Arrowhead Stadium. First up, the Browns will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a tough battle on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Pettine has said multiple times that the Browns will cut it loose on Sunday, and Manziel was asked what that meant on Wednesday, "We’re not holding anything back. At this point in the season, we’re looking to play spoiler. We don’t have a whole lot to play for, like I said, other than pride, but we want to go out and continue to try and finish what we started. We’re really the people that are going in here and don’t really have anything to lose so we’re going to play that way. We’re going to play sound, we’re going to play fundamental, but at the same time, I think Coach Pett is exactly right, go out and cut it loose and have fun. It’s another Sunday to go out and play ball with all the guys in this locker room.”

Manziel is 2-2 as a start this season and looks to have the starting quarterback job on lockdown for the remaining three games.

Follow Cleveland 19 Sports for more:

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.