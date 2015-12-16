Guest Editorial: Larry Macon Jr. encourages holiday giving

Hey Cleveland, I'm Larry Macon Jr., copastor of the Mt. Zion Church of Oakwood Village and on the Board of Trustees for Central State University.

My question to you is, what cause will you support through your giving this holiday season?

It is a fact that from now until Christmas, many people will flock to local businesses, malls, local shops, and even go on vacations to be with family and friends. That is all great and I think it's a great thing for our community and for our local economy.

However, one thing many people forget to do when holidays like Christmas come around, is to give to local organizations like food banks, churches, charitable causes and other organizations that have been established to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

Many feed homeless people during the holidays, give toys to less fortunate children or - like the organizations I work with and support - make sure that families are helped and people are given the support and resources they need.

So today I encourage you to give to an organization that is making a difference in the lives of people and I also hope that you will champion a cause that helps someone in need.

I'm Larry Macon Jr. and that's my advice to you. Never forget - giving is the key to happiness.

Thank you.

