Browns claim Raheem Mostert, waive Darius Jennings

The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday claimed RB Raheem Mostert via waivers from Baltimore. In addition, the team waived WR Darius Jennings.



Raheem Mostert originally signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent. After spending Week 1 on the Eagles’ practice squad, he has appeared in eight NFL games – one with the Dolphins and seven with the Ravens. Mostert is averaging 31.6 yards per kickoff return (221 yards on seven attempts) this season after setting a program record with 2,289 career kickoff return yards during his four years with the Boilermakers.

With the Browns, Jennings registered five catches for 35 yards and returned five kickoffs for 112 yards (22.4 average) in the past two games after being elevated to the active roster from the team’s practice squad on Dec. 5. The undrafted rookie from Virginia spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Cleveland’s practice squad after signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp.