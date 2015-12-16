Secret Santa pays off more than $28,000 in lay-away accounts at Lorain Walmart

If you think Santa doesn't exist, a few local and lucky Walmart customers, might beg to differ with you.



A Secret Santa came into the Walmart in Lorain Tuesday and paid off all of the layaway accounts. There were 111 totaling about $28,000.



Tina Dennis has worked at Walmart for more than 12 years and says she's never seen anything like this. She too had her layaway paid in full and actually got to meet the secret donor.



"I went up, told him thank you and gave him a big hug, he just made my Christmas, he doesn't know what he's done for all of us," she said.



Brenda Wirth says she was actually going to cancel her layaway and is glad she didn't.

"Best day coming into work for sure. best day," she said.



And the donor doesn't want the employees to spill his secret.



"I can't say, he wants to remain anonymous," said store manager Beverly Vargo.



With little more than a week until Christmas left, it's a gesture that's inspiring others to do the same.



"I felt really good, I wish I had the money to do that so now it's my turn to pay it forward to somebody" said Judy Adkinsson.

