Ram returned: stolen statue back where it belongs

Ram returned after days on the lam (Source: WOIO)

Apparently someone was feeling a little bit "sheepish" about the theft of a statue outside a Cleveland business.

A statue of a ram outside DayGlo Color Corporation on St. Clair Avenue was stolen after Sunday's Browns game.

After spending several days on the lam, the painted ram has been returned.

Under the cover of night, someone brought the statue back and left it on its pedestal.

Company officials say the ram is indoors for now until it can be properly reinstalled.

