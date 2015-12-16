Apartments coming to former CLE Athletic Club - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Apartments coming to former CLE Athletic Club

Cleveland Athletic Club to become apartment building (Source: WOIO) Cleveland Athletic Club to become apartment building (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Athletic Club building downtown has been vacant for eight years, but now there is a new plan in the works to turn it into livable space.

The new owner of the building wants to renovate the place into 177 apartments.

The project will also include restoring the swimming pool and a ground-floor restaurant.

Residents could start moving in by 2017.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly