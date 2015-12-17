Machete-wielding man shot and killed by Kent Police

Investigators at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Kent. (Source: WOIO)

An investigation is underway after Kent Police shot and killed a 25-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Police say Shauna Yon called 911 for help getting her cousin Douglas Yon to leave her house in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

"As the officers arrived on the scene, information gathered from Ms. Yon was that if any cops showed up at the residence, Douglas Yon was going to run at them and make them shoot him," said Chief of Police Michelle Lee at a press conference.

In the call to 911, Shauna Yon says calmly,"I'm asking my cousin to leave. He wouldn't leave. He's getting his machete. He says, when the cops show up, he's going after them."

Yon tells the 911 operator that there are other people inside the house, including Yon's two year old daughter.

Yon can be heard asking her cousin if he is going to leave while she's on the phone with the operator. She even tells him they need time to cool off.

Chief Lee says a domestic dispute led to the 911 call. Lee says property inside the home was damaged.

According to Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis, when officers arrived around 3:45 a.m. Douglas Yon was outside with a machete in his hand.

He was shot after refusing to drop his weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"They killed my cousin. I just wanted him to leave," Shauna Yon says to the 911 operator just before the call ends.

Chief Lee says she stands behind the four officers involved. She says the officers did what they needed to do to protect themselves and the other people who were on the scene.

"Our policy basically is an edged weapon is considered a lethal weapon, and our policy is to treat a lethal weapon threat like that with lethal force," Lee said.

Kent officers do not wear body cameras. One of the responding cruisers had a dash cam, but was parked away from the shooting scene.

BCI and the Portage County Sheriffs Department will conduct the investigation.

The officers are on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

The last officer-involved shooting in Kent was in 1992.

