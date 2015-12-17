Police give gifts to family of 5 who lost everything in fire

The Cleveland Police Foundation gets family gifts for Christmas. (Source: The Cleveland Police Foundation Facebook)

A Cleveland family who lost everything in a recent house fire was just blessed with a Christmas miracle.

Cleveland Police photographer Steve Gusky reached out to the Cleveland Police Foundation for some help after he learned of the family's tragedy.

Onix Networking and Skylight Financial Group with the Cleveland Police Foundation was able to provide Christmas presents for the family to help them through the holiday season.

Gusky thanked everyone who assisted and said the family was speechless and quite impressed with the outpouring of support, especially from the police.

Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Behrwald Ave. Tuesday morning. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed. No one was seriously injured but eight cats and three guinea pigs were killed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you would like to help family members have set up a gofundme account.

