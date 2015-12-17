Accused drunk driver who hit grandma pleads not guilty - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Accused drunk driver who hit grandma pleads not guilty

A man who Fairview Park Police say hit a 74-year-old woman walking her dog appeared in court on Thursday. 

Robert Asadd was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, after Dottie Nacarato was hit and thrown at least 20 feet on Oct. 17. Police say Asadd stayed at the scene and called 911 after the accident.

At his arraignment, Asadd pleaded not guilty and was given a bond of $5,000. 

No new court date was set.

Nacarato suffered serious injuries and is still recovering. Her dog was not injured. 

GoFundMe account has been set up to help with hospital expenses. 

