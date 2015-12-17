Accused drunk driver who hit grandma pleads not guilty

A local grandmother fighting for life remains hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver hit her.

A local grandmother fighting for life remains hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver hit her.

Family: Grandma's first concern after hit by suspected drunk driver was her dog

Family: Grandma's first concern after hit by suspected drunk driver was her dog

Robert Asaad will be arraigned on December 17 after being indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

A man who Fairview Park Police say hit a 74-year-old woman walking her dog has been indicted.

A man who Fairview Park Police say hit a 74-year-old woman walking her dog has been indicted.Robert Asaad will be arraigned on December 17 after being indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

Dottie Nacarato is still recovering after being injured by a suspected drunk driver. (Source: GoFundMe)

Robert Asadd pleads not guilty to his charges. (Source: Fairview Park Police)

A man who Fairview Park Police say hit a 74-year-old woman walking her dog appeared in court on Thursday.

Robert Asadd was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, after Dottie Nacarato was hit and thrown at least 20 feet on Oct. 17. Police say Asadd stayed at the scene and called 911 after the accident.

At his arraignment, Asadd pleaded not guilty and was given a bond of $5,000.

No new court date was set.

Nacarato suffered serious injuries and is still recovering. Her dog was not injured.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with hospital expenses.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.