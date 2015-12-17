CLE fugitive caught after 40 years on the run

A 1970’s fugitive's four decades on the run finally ended late Tuesday afternoon.

Ramon Flores, 64, was caught in San Juan, Puerto Rico after spending forty years on the run.

Flores was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole for Parole Violations stemming from a conviction in 1972 of manslaughter and assault with intent to rob. Flores was involved in a verbal altercation with his victim in July of 1971. The verbal altercation escalated when Flores hit the victim in the face with brass knuckles. After being struck by Flores, the victim was able to get to his feet and run away. Flores chased him, drew his weapon and shot the victim in the chest. The victim died at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland.

Flores’ violent history also included an assault in April of 1971 in which Flores demand money from his victim and when the victim refused, Flores stabbed his victim outside of a local business located on the 1800 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he recovered.

Both criminal cases were prosecuted together and Flores received a sentence of 2 to 35 years in prison. However, on January 13, 1975, Flores was granted parole. Soon after his release, he violated his parole and fled the Cleveland area. he was not caught until this week.

"Our Cold Case Unit is designed to locate violent fugitives like Flores, who managed to elude capture from nearly 4 decades. The Cold Case Unit’s objective is to find fugitives like Flores and bring closure to the families he victimized," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

The U.S. Marshals Puerto Rico Violent Offender Task Force helped locate and positively identify Flores.

