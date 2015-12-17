Ex-principal sentenced after relationship with student exposed

A former assistant principal and varsity baseball coach at Chippewa High School has been sentenced for his involvement with a female student.

On Wednesday, a Wayne County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced Matthew Hathaway to 180 days in jail, probation for two years, random drug testing, community service for 100 hours, plus a mental health assessment.

Hathaway was convicted last month after pleading guilty to sexual battery for having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He had two other sex charges dropped in exchange for his plea.

He was arrested in June and resigned after being charged.

