Ex-principal sentenced after relationship with student exposed

A former assistant Chippewa High School principal pled guilty in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to sexual battery.Matt Hathaway, who was also the school's varsity baseball coach, had two other sex charges dropped in exchange for his plea.

A former assistant principal and varsity baseball coach at Chippewa High School has been sentenced for his involvement with a female student.

On Wednesday, a Wayne County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced Matthew Hathaway to 180 days in jail, probation for two years, random drug testing, community service for 100 hours, plus a mental health assessment.

Hathaway was convicted last month after pleading guilty to sexual battery for having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He had two other sex charges dropped in exchange for his plea.

He was arrested in June and resigned after being charged.

