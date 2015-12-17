Celebrities have a shootout contest with Cleveland 19 Morning Crew

Deray Davis and Joyce “Sweet J” Ekworomadu on Cleveland 19 This Morning. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland 19 morning show was jam packed with excitement Thursday morning.

Joyce “Sweet J” Ekworomadu from the Harlem Globetrotters was in studio to present Cleveland 19 anchor Tia Ewing with her jersey.

The Globe Trotters and celebrity teams will face-off December 28th at Quicken Loans Arena.

Deray Davis was visiting too, he’s headlining the Cleveland Improv from December 17th-December 20th.

Both Davis and “Sweet J” took on Cleveland 19’s morning crews and were a part of the morning team basketball shootout.

