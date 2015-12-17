Stolen minivan linked to 2 overnight shootings in Cleveland

While the stolen vehicle has been found, the suspects have not. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police are investigating after a stolen minivan was involved in two overnight shootings Wednesday. While the vehicle has been recovered, the suspects remain on the run.

The first shooting happened around midnight in the 6100 block of Hough Avenue. A 29-year-old victim told police a grey minivan pulled up beside him as he was walking. He said several juveniles jumped out, shot him, and took his wallet and cell phone.

While on scene investigating the first shooting, another shooting happened in the area of Ansel Road and Superior Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The 18-year-old victim told police while he was walking, a grey minivan drove by and someone shot at him. He was struck in the chest and right arm.

The minivan was recovered within minutes by East 84th Street and Superior Avenue. It was unoccupied and towed to be processed for evidence.

No arrests have been made. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with more information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5318.

