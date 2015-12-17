Plan to wear something special to see Star Wars? LOOK HERE FIRST

The year's biggest film hits theaters across the United States today.
If you haven't heard by now it's Star Wars: The Force Awakens!
But before you go out and buy that super-cool Jedi costume to wear tonight, AMC and Cinemark released new rules on costumes that will not be permitted at the theater.
Check them out:
May the force be with you and watch a trailer below....
