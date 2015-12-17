Plan to wear something special to see Star Wars? LOOK HERE FIRST - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Plan to wear something special to see Star Wars? LOOK HERE FIRST

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The year's biggest film hits theaters across the United States today.

If you haven't heard by now it's Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

But before you go out and buy that super-cool Jedi costume to wear tonight, AMC and Cinemark released new rules on costumes that will not be permitted at the theater.

Check them out:

  • AMC's long-standing costume policy prohibits masks, face paint, weapons and items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience. (So leave the blaster and Darth Vader mask at home)
  • You can wear your costume
  • You are permitted to bring your lightsaber, but turn it off during the movie.

May the force be with you and watch a trailer below....

