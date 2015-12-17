Man accused in violent Lake County crime spree indicted

Authorities are investigating a connection between a deadly shooting on Ravenna Road in Concord Township and the shooting of a 40-year-old woman walking with children on a Lake Metroparks trail.

Local authorities held a joint news conference on Tuesday morning to release more information on a bizarre crime spree that happened Monday.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved member of their community.

The suspect who has admitted to the attempted rape of a child, the shooting of a woman, and the murder of another woman also has admitted he is in the country illegally. So how did the federal agency in charge of deporting people who are here illegally allow him to stay?

Juan Emmanuel Razo came to court Monday facing serious charges yet wanted his bond reduced. He also came face to face with one of his victims. As he arrived at Painesville Municipal Court we asked in Spanish how he was able to stay in this country illegally so long. We got no answer.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, Lake County Metroparks Rangers and a Lake County grand jury filed a 16-count indictment against Juan Manuel Razo Ramirez, after a violent crime spree in July.

Though living in Painesville at the time, 36-year-old Juan Razo admitted he was living in the country illegally.

He has no birth certificate, no driver’s license, no passport and no green card, yet he was able to stay in this country for five years. In fact, Razo was allowed to stay even after being confronted by police and reported to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection weeks before the crime spree happened.

According to Lake County prosecutor Charles Coulson, the indictment includes the July 27, 2015 aggravated murder of Margaret "Peggy" Kostelnik. The grand jury findings include six death penalty specifications to the charge.

Other charges in the indictment include the rape of Kostelnik, the attempted rape of his 14-year-old niece, the attempted murder of Mary Kable and the attempted murder of Ohio peace officers.

View a copy of the indictment below:

Razo is currently being held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of a 10 percent, $10 million bail set by the Painesville Municipal Court.

Since Razo is now indicted with a capital offense, the state of Ohio will file a motion asking the Lake County Common Pleas Court to deny bail in the case.

