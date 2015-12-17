Missing elderly man with dementia found safe

A Missing Adult Alert issued by the Brunswick Hills Police Department has been cancelled.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., police say Donald Spencer left his residence on Glencairn Lane and said he was going to Cleveland.

Spencer, who suffers from dementia, was found safe by law enforcement.

The alert was cancelled shortly before 5:30 p.m.

