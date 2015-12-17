Cavs Iman Shumpert delivers his own daughter in bathroom - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Iman Shumpert welcomes daughter (Source: teyanataylor Instagram) Iman Shumpert welcomes daughter (Source: teyanataylor Instagram)
Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert delivered his own daughter Wednesday morning at his home in Cleveland.

Shumpert and his fiance Teyana Taylor welcomed little "Junie" just before 6:45 a.m., minutes after Taylor realized she was in labor.

Taylor posted on Instagram that Shumpert delivered the baby and tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord before the ambulance arrived five minutes later.

The post reads "Welcome Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. Mommy carried you. Daddy delivered you."

Days later, the couple posted a video to Instagram of the father singing to his new baby girl. 

