Pettine on welcoming Josh Gordon back with open arms: Absolutely we would

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine was asked if the Browns would welcome Josh Gordon back with open arms,"Sure, he’s a Cleveland Brown. Absolutely, we would.”

Pettine was also asked if he was concerned with quarterback Johnny Manziel's friendship with Josh Gordon, given players' off-field history, "We stress to our players, not just Johnny but it’s all of them, about making it in this business and getting the right people around you. I’m not going to sit here and pile on Josh – his history is documented – and we haven’t been able to, by league rule, have a lot of interaction, but from the feedback that we’ve gotten back that, the returns there are very positive. That will turn out to be a positive thing if Josh is with us next year and Johnny is on the roster that those two have built a rapport together. I could see externally you doing the math and saying that, but as I’ve said before, we advise our players but we don’t micromanage them outside of the building,” Pettine said on Thursday.

Josh Gordon is currently serving a one-year suspension to do a violation of the leagues substance abuse policy.

